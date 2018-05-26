Yafai stops Carmona, retains WBA 115lb title

In his U.S. debut, unbeaten WBA super flyweight champion Khalid Yafai (24-0, 15 KOs) scored a seventh round TKO over David Carmona (21-6-5, 9 KOs) on Saturday night at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California. Yafai dropped Carmona in rounds one, four and five. Yafai was deducted a point by referee Raul Caiz for hitting Carmona when he was on the deck in round five. The fight ended when Carmona didn’t come out for round eight.

Yafai risked losing his belt by taking the fight after Carmona weighed 3.6 pounds heavy (if Carmona had won, the title would have become vacant).