Ancajas beats Sultan to retain IBF 115lb title

In the first world title bout between two Filipino fighters in 93 years, IBF junior bantamweight champion Jerwin “Pretty Boy” Ancajas (28-1-1, 19 KOs) outboxed countryman and mandatory challenger Jonas Sultan (14-4, 9 KOs) over twelve rounds retain his title on Saturday night at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California. Sultan was game, but Ancajas’ class showed as he won 119-109, 119-109, 117-111.



The last all-Filipino world title fight was when Pancho Villa defended the world flyweight title against Clever Sencio in Manila on May 2, 1925.

Note: It won’t be 93 years until the next one. Filipinos Donnie Nietes and Aston Palicte are set to collide in three months for the vacant WBO super flyweight title formerly held by Naoya Inoue who moved up to bantamweight.

“I am happy to defend my title, not only for my team, but for the Filipino people as well,” stated Ancajas afterward. “It was the best performance of my career, and it is with great pride that I fought in such an historic fight. I look forward to my next fight.”