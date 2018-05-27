Lemieux tops Achour, targets 168lb division

Former middleweight champion David Lemieux (39-4, 33 KOs) scored a one-sided twelve round unanimous decision over Karim Achour (26-5-3, 4 KOs) on Saturday night at the Centre Videotron in Quebec City. The hard-hitting Lemieux pretty much walked through the light-punching Achour and got a knockdown in the final stanza en route to a 119-108, 120-107, 119-107 verdict.

Now expected to move to super middleweight after this, Lemieux scaled in two pounds heavy at 162, and therefore could not win Achour’s WBC International and Francophone middleweight titles, which became vacant with Achour’s loss.