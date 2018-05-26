Ex-champ Mendez, Love victorious in Biloxi

Former IBF super featherweight world champion Argenis Mendez (25-5-1, 12 KOs), now fighting at junior welterweight, scored an impressive ten round unanimous decision over Eddie Ramirez (17-2, 11 KOs) on Saturday night at the Beau Rivage Resort and Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi. Mendez showed his skills and experience, dropping Ramirez in rounds two, three and twice in round five. Somehow the very tough Ramirez kept coming for the full ten. Scores were 98-88, 97-89, 99-87.

IBF #7, WBO #8 super middleweight J’Leon Love (24-1-1, 13 KOs) scored an eight round unanimous decision over Jaime Barboza (19-15, 9 KOs). Love was rocked early, but was otherwise in control as he got back in the win column coming off a technical draw against Abie Han last September. Barbosa dropped his seventh straight.

2016 Olympian heavyweight Efe Ajagba (5-0, 5 KOs) brutally laid out Dell Long (5-3-2, 3 KOs) in just 35 seconds. A crushing right ended it.

Unbeaten 2012 Olympic silver medalist Tugstsogt Nyambayar (10-0, 9 KOs) scored a knockdown-filled third round KO over former featherweight world title challenger Oscar Escandon (25-4, 17 KOs). Escandon dropped Nyambayar in round one, but Nyambayar roared back to floor Escandon twice in round two and twice more in round three. Time was 1:18.

Two knockdowns propelled middleweight Jeison Rosario (15-1-1, 11 KOs) to a ten round unanimous decision over Justin DeLoach (17-3, 9 KOs). Rosario dropped DeLoach in rounds six and ten to win 97-91, 96-93, 96-92.

Lightweight Justin Pauldo (11-1, 5 KOs) defeated previously unbeaten Joshua Zuniga (9-1, 4 KOs) by scores of 79-73, 79-73, 78-74.