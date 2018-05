In his first ten-rounder, unbeaten Lomachenko stablemate Alexander Besputin (10-0, 8 KOs) scored a third round KO over veteran Saul Corral (27-12, 18 KOs) in a welterweight bout. Besputin dropped Corral twice in round three to end it. Time was 1:34.

Other Results:

Piotr Apostol W4 Carlos Castillo (lightweight)

Jose Salinas TKO2 Carlos Apodaca (lightweight)