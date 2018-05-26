Heavyweight Alfonso remains unbeaten

Unbeaten 2008 Cuban Olympian heavyweight Robert Alfonso moved to 16-0, 7 KOs with a second round TKO over Mike Bissett (14-11-1, 8 KOs) on Friday night in the main event of a fight card presented by Skyy Boxing in conjunction with the Alabama Boxing Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. 2018 inductees included Evander Holyfield (Pro Boxer), Byron Mitchell (Amateur Boxer), Eugene Tillman (Old Timer), Bill Irby (Manager/Trainer/Promoter) and Flynn Gerald (Support Personnel).

In the co-feature, middleweight Keandrae Leatherwood (21-5-1, 1 KOs) outpointed Julio “The Cuban Lover” Garcia (25-7-2, 11 KOs) over six rounds.

Other Results:

Deon Nicholson TKO4 Mengistu Zarzar (cruiserweight)

Marsellos Wilder TKO1 Jalyn Anthony (cruiserweight)

Jamal Woods MD4 Rodney Moore (heavyweight)

Charles Dale TKO1 Fred Weaver (cruiserweight)

Greg Young Jr. UD4 Anthony Retic (welterweight)

Michael Gbenga W-DQ2 Michael Seals (light heavyweight)