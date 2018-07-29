By Jeff Zimmerman

Photos: Porfirio Barron Jr./PCBJR Photography

Featherweight Ray Ximenez (18-1, 4 KOs) out of Dallas and fighting in front of his hometown fans outside at the Main Street Garden Park in front of The Statler, an iconic hotel in downtown Dallas, once again showed why he could be a force in the division with a resounding victory against tough veteran German Meraz (61-49-2, 38 KOs) out of Mexico who has 100+ professional fights.



Ximenez, a southpaw, who likes to dye his hair in assorted colors, this time in a bright blue to go along with his many tattoos showed he had both substance and style in the ring against Meraz Saturday night.

Ximenez came out the aggressor from the opening bell and walked down Meraz while showing off his blazing speed with combinations to the head and body. In the 3rd round, Ximenez landed a big overhand right while Meraz did his best to counter. Meraz had his best round in the 4th as he unloaded a flurry of punches, but Ximenez quickly turned the tide and walked down Meraz and took back control.

Ximenez cruised to an easy unanimous decision as all judges scored it 80-72.

Jesse Angel Hernandez vs. Raymond Chacon

In the co-main event, Fort Worth’s super bantamweight Jesse Angel Hernandez (12-1, 7 KOs) leveraged his height and reach advantage to stalk the gritty Raymond Chacon (7-33-1) over four rounds landing combos to the head and body. Hernandez clearly wanted a knockout but was unable to land the big blow to make it happen. In the end, though, Hernandez was too skilled for Chacon and went on to win going away 40-36 on all scorecards.

Kenneth Taylor vs. Ndira Spearman

Super featherweight Kenneth Taylor (5-1-2 4 KOs) dropped Ndira Spearman (1-3) twice in the 3rd round with body shots and again in the fourth also to the body, before referee Robert Chapa waived it off. Taylor, nicknamed “The Problem Child” proved to be a problem for Spearman as he went to the body after a couple of close back and forth rounds. The official time of the stoppage was 43 seconds in the fourth and final round by TKO.

Darrell Hayes vs. Stephon McIntyre

In the first fight of a beautiful night in Dallas at the Main Street Garden Park in front of The Statler Hotel, super featherweights Darryl Hayes (6-11, 1 KOs) and Stephon McIntyre (3-43-4 1 KO) squared over four exciting rounds. Both guys came out throwing bombs and combos, but Hayes was more active overall. The judges scored it 39-37 twice and 40-36 for Hayes to win the unanimous decision.

* * *

The card was promoted by Montoya Boxing along with Blue Chip Promotions. There were several former Dallas Cowboys on hand including Flozell Adams, Jim Jeffcoat and Darren Woodson enjoying the action.