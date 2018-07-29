Consummate super lightweight road warrior Steve ‘The Dragon’ Claggett (27-5-1, 17 KOs) climbed up off the canvas from an opening round flash-knockdown last night at the Powerade Centre in Brampton, Ontario, and came roaring back to defeat previously unbeaten Petros Ananyan (13-1-2, 6 KOs) via unanimous decision. It was the main event of an exciting gala presented by Lee Baxter Promotions aired live in Canada on Super Channel dubbed “SUPERBOX LIVE’. The victory earned the Calgary, Alberta native the International Boxing Federation (IBF) international super lightweight title via a points victory. All three judges saw the fight the same at 95-94 for the Canadian charge.

Claggett looked to pressure the taller, rangier Ananyan from the outset but a short check-left hook from in close sent the Albertan tumbling to the canvass. He sprung up with his wits about him and rebounded nicely as the Russian looked to pour it on to close the opening stanza.

It was all Claggett in the ensuing rounds as he went to work pounding Ananyan to the body, leading behind a piston-like jab to the head and midsection.

Ananyan came alive in Round 5 where he rocked Claggett early on, but the self-labeled “blood and guts warrior” dug deep and ended the round exchanging in what was the most exciting stanza in the bout.

‘The Dragon’ went back to work down the stretch, continuing to attack the body with sustained vigour. Ananyan did well to land some telling right hands but in most rounds he was being out-jabbed and out-landed at a significant margin.

After ten rounds were complete Claggett’s unrelenting work-rate was the difference as all three judges were in agreement seeing the bout in his favor six rounds to four (minus a point for the opening round knockdown), 95-94 on all ledgers.

The bout marks the third victory in Claggett’s last five fights over a previously undefeated odds-favored opponent (the other two being wins of top rated fellow-Canadian Yves Ulysse Jr. and American Emmanuel Robles).

“I thought it was a great fight,” Claggett said post-fight. “Much respect to Petros, he’s tough and strong. I’m very proud to have fought for this belt and to represent Canada. I put a lot on the line and fight with all my heart.”

“I felt it was a bit of a flash knockdown [in the first round] as we came together but it was a flush shot that caught me a bit cold. I went down, rolled and got back up but that’s part of the game. If you can’t get up from a knockdown you don’t deserve a title like this. I have no quit in my game and I dug deep. You really know what you’re made of when you go through adversity like that.”

“I have tried banging on the front door to get a world title and it wouldn’t open. Go to the sides, not open. The window’s closed. So we’re going through the back!”