Photos: Sumio Yamada

Newly crowned World Boxing Organization (WBO) junior lightweight champion Masayuki Ito, a 4:1 underdog, surprised boxing pundits with his clearcut unanimous decision over fan favorite Christopher “Pitufo” Diaz Saturday night in Kissimmee. Ito had zero amateur fights and had never fought outside Japan, but he looked to be the more polished fighter.

Masayuki Ito: “I believe in myself. I knew I was going to become a world champion and that is exactly what happened. Since the beginning of the fight, I knew I had more power and I dropped him. In my mind, I kept saying that it was a close fight and that is why I kept going for the knockout…I knew that this was going to be a good fight and I respect Diaz for coming ready to fight. He is a warrior. This is a dream come true for me. Now I want bigger fights.”

Christopher Diaz: “This does not end here. I am going to return with more strength and with more hunger. I have a promise to fulfill. I am going to be a world champion. I promise you that.”

Photos: Sumio Yamada