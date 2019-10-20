Tymex Boxing Promotion-Marcel Grabowski presented a pro boxing card Saturday night in Lomianki, Poland. It was a quick return for the promotion who just did an event October 4th.



Local favorite and prospect Damian Wrzesinski (18-1-2, 5 KOs) unanimously decisioned Miguel Cesario Antin (18-4, 8 KOs) of Argentina to win the Polish international lightweight title. The event took place at the Hala ICDS, ul. Staszica 2 Lomianki, Poland and aired on Poland PolSat Sport.

Undercard results:

Lightweight: Oleksandra Sidorenko (8-0, 1 KO) defeated unanimously on points (2x 79:73, 80:72) Alejandre Gomez (18-9, 4 KO)

Welterweight: Michał Żeromiński (13-5-3, 1 KO) drew (3x 57:57) with Overseer Bakhshyieu (4-7-3, 0 KO)

Tomasz Nowicki (3-0, 2 KO) defeated Błażej Nowak by TKO in the third round (1-1)

Heavyweight: Kamil Bodzioch (5-0, 1 KO) defeated Michał Bołoz (2-2, 2 KO) unanimously on points (2x 58:56, 59:55)

Featherweight: Laura Grzyb (2-0, 1 KO) defeated Valeria Aletta Kovacs (2-3) by TKO in the first round

Stanisław Gibadło (3-0, 0 KO) defeated Daniel Urbański (21-32-3, 5 KO) unanimously on points (3x 59:55)

Maksymilian Gibadło (3-0, 0 KO) unanimously defeated Dawid Przybylski (0-2, 0 KO) for points (2x 39:36, 40:35)

