October 20, 2019
Boxing Results

Wrzesinski defeats Antin

Tymex Boxing Promotion-Marcel Grabowski presented a pro boxing card Saturday night in  Lomianki, Poland. It was a quick return for the promotion who just did an event October 4th.
Poland Results
Local favorite and prospect Damian Wrzesinski  (18-1-2, 5 KOs) unanimously decisioned  Miguel Cesario Antin (18-4, 8 KOs) of Argentina to win the Polish international lightweight title.  The event took place at the Hala ICDS, ul. Staszica 2  Lomianki, Poland and aired on Poland PolSat Sport.

Undercard results:

Lightweight: Oleksandra Sidorenko (8-0, 1 KO) defeated unanimously on points (2x 79:73, 80:72) Alejandre Gomez (18-9, 4 KO)

Welterweight: Michał Żeromiński (13-5-3, 1 KO) drew (3x 57:57) with Overseer Bakhshyieu (4-7-3, 0 KO)

Tomasz Nowicki (3-0, 2 KO) defeated Błażej Nowak by TKO in the third round (1-1)

Heavyweight: Kamil Bodzioch (5-0, 1 KO) defeated Michał Bołoz (2-2, 2 KO) unanimously on points (2x 58:56, 59:55)

Featherweight: Laura Grzyb (2-0, 1 KO) defeated Valeria Aletta Kovacs (2-3) by TKO in the first round

Stanisław Gibadło (3-0, 0 KO) defeated Daniel Urbański (21-32-3, 5 KO) unanimously on points (3x 59:55)

Maksymilian Gibadło (3-0, 0 KO) unanimously defeated Dawid Przybylski (0-2, 0 KO) for points (2x 39:36, 40:35)

WBA/IBF #9 Peltacorin defeats Taday
WBA, WBO Presidents headed to Cancun

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
>