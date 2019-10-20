By Gabriel F. Cordero

Everything indicates that the 57th convention of the World Boxing Council (WBC) will be able to make history in the world of boxing by confirming that among the guests of the 57th convention that starts this Monday are Gilberto Jesús Mendoza, president of the World Boxing Association and the Francisco “Paco” Valcárcel president of the World Boxing Organization.

A source has indicated that the presence of Mendoza and Varcacel to meet with the WBC has been promoted by the charismatic Mexican promoter and WBC convention organizer Pepe Gómez and will be chaired by Mauricio Sulaiman president of the WBC. Other expected guests are Julio César Chávez, Floyd Mayweather, Wladimir Klitschko, Bob Arum, Don King, Oscar de la Hoya, Toom Loeffler, Vasil Lomachenko, Miguel Cotto, and Bernard Hopkins and Miguel Berchelt among others.