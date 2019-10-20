By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

Former WBA light flyweight champion Randy Peltacorin (30-3-1, 23 KOs) won a ten round unanimous decision on Sunday over Reymark Taday (9-10-1, 4 KOs) at Robinsons Place Atrium in General Santos City, Philippines.

“The fight started fast and IBF #9, WBA #9 Petalcorin’s jab was landing and working well. Tatay was hanging tough and trying to work Petalcorin’s body and landed some punches that were ruled low blows against Taday,” said Peter Maniatis. “The fight after the fourth round ended up a rugged affair with many toe-to-toe exchanges from both boxers but Petalcorin’s crisper sharper punches were landing more often on the gallant opponent Taday.” Randy Petalcorin said after the fight “ I would like to thank Sanman promotions and Ultratune Sir Sean Buckley and Peter Maniatis for the support of my career.”