By Héctor Villarreal

Panamanian superfly Ronal “El Gallito” Batista (12-1, 8 KOs) won a lopsided unanimous decision over Nicaraguan opponent Alexander Taylor (20-27-2, 5 Kos) on the main event of the 8 fight card presented by Casa de Campeones Productions and Megamix.



All 3 judges scored the fight 80-71 for Batista who will defend his IBA title on November 16th against another Nicaraguan to be announced.

Another local prospect who won by UD over a Nicaraguan is flyweight Roger Saldaña (4-0-1, 1 KO) outscoring Angel Chávez (3-2, 3 KOs) 60-54 on all 3 cards.

Female flyweight Yaditza Perez (12-13-1, 6 KOs) stopped Jamileth Vallejos (1-3, 1 KO) at 1:56 of round 4.