By Joe Koizumi

Photos: Naoki Fukuda



2012 Olympic gold medalist and WBA middleweight champion, Japanese hero Ryota Murata will participate in his first defense since regaining his belt from Rob Brant, and will face #9 Steven Butler of Canada in Yokohama, Japan, on December 23. WBC 108-pound champ Ken Shiro will square off against IBF counterpart Felix Alvarado, Nicaragua, in a highly anticipated unification bout. Also, formerly three-class world champ Akira Yaegashi will have a shot at the IBF flyweight belt against Moruti Mthalane, South Africa, in an ambitious twelve rounder. The deluxe tripleheader was publicly announced by Teiken Promotions.



