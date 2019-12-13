Advertisements

December 12, 2019
World title tripleheader Jan 30 in Miami

Undefeated WBO middleweight champion Demetrius Andrade (28-0, 17 KOs) will defend his title against WBO #2 rated Luke Keeler (17-2-1, 5 KOs) on Thursday, January 30 to kick-off Super Weekend in Miami. The card takes place at the brand new Meridian at Island Gardens, a 65,000-square-foot entertainment site on Watson Island, and will air live on DAZN in the US and Sky Sports in the UK.

Also featured IBF super featherweight champion Tevin Farmer (30-4-1, 6 KOs) defending his title against JoJo Diaz (30-1, 15 KOs) and unified WBA/IBF super bantamweight champion Daniel Roman (27-2-1, 10 KOs) defending his titles against Murodjon Akhmadaliev (7-0, 6 KOs).

