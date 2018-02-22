World-rated Maloneys in action Saturday

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing



WBA #6, IBF #10 Super-flyweight Andrew Moloney (15-0, 10 KOs) will clash with IBF #5,WBC #11 Rene Dacquil (20-6-1, 6 KOs) with OPBF and WBA Oceana titles up for grabs at the StKilda Town Hall, Melbourne, Victoria on Saturday. Also in action will be WBA #9, WBO #5, IBF #12 bantamweight Jason Moloney (15-0, 12 KOs) who will defend the Commonwealth crown against Immanuel Naidjala (23-4-1, 13 KOs).

Andrew said, “Training was extremely good for this fight. I stayed in the gym and continued to train after my last fight so I came into this camp already in good condition. I feel I have made some huge improvements with my boxing since my last fight and I’m really looking forward to showing that on Saturday This is the biggest fight of my career so far and I plan to put on a great performance and show the world that I belong up there with the best fighters in the super flyweight division.”

Jason stated, “I’m really excited about this fight. I know this is going to be a tough test for me and we have been preparing ourselves very well. I feel like I’m making huge improvements in the gym and I believe I’m definitely ready to take my career to the next level. We are ready for the big fights and I think an impressive win against Naidjala will show that I belong among the best bantamweights in the World.”