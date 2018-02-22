Nicaragua vs. Cuba Duel March 10 in Panama

By Robert Coster

Two boxers from Cuba facing off against two fighters from Nicaragua, this is the choice menu offered in Panama City on March 10th. Unbeaten Cuban jr lightweight Pablo Vicente (9-0, 7 KOs) and Yamil Acevedo (13-1-1, 7 KOs) of Nicaragua will battle for the vacant WBC Fecarbox title. Acevedo’s lone loss is by DQ.

The accompanying bout has Cuba’s Daniel Matellon (5-0-2) defending his WBA Fedelatin light-flyweight title against Nicaragua’s Camilo Acevedo (11-2-1, 5 KOs). Both boxers from Nicaragua are managed by former world champion Rosendo Alvarez.

Curiously enough, Matellon is managed by fellow Cuban boxer Vicente and both will be fighting on the same night!