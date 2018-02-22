Parker: I Will Be Faster Than Joshua

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker has revealed his battle plan against IBF/WBA heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua on March 31 in Cardiff, Wales. “He’s dominated fighters that stand in front of him, that don’t move – all they do is protect themselves and I think a lot of fighters already go into the ring scared because of the power he possesses,” Parker told Radio Live. “I want to fight a fight that’s going to be a fast-paced fight…movement, speed and just different angles – I think that’s how we’re going to attack Joshua.”

Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum told Stuff, “Joshua is a great fighter and very ballsy but I don’t think he has a good chin. I really think his chin is suspect. Parker may not be the greatest boxer in the world but Parker has a chin like iron. I think Parker will stay in there with Joshua and he could knock Joshua out!”