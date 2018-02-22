February 22, 2018

Dana White: No Deal with Floyd Yet

By TMZSports.com

It’s official … Dana White tells TMZ Sports he’s definitely stripping Conor McGregor’s lightweight title, so Khabib and Tony Ferguson can fight for the “real” belt. So, what does that mean for a possible Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor rematch? “The only way a rematch makes sense in that fight is in the UFC,” White says. He also confirms the two sides are talking.

White says he doesn’t think Floyd needs the money — but if he’s serious about an MMA fight against one of the baddest combat sports athletes on the planet … “he absolutely should be worried about his skills.”

White insists there is NO deal done right now — but says, “Anything is possible.”

