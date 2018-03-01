Wilder: I will KO Ortiz, then unify division

WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder aims to win impressively against unbeaten challenger Luis Ortiz on Showtime Saturday night in Brooklyn. “I’ve prepared myself for this moment for a long time now,” he said Wednesday. “I’m going to prove it to the world that I’m the best. That’s why I gave this opportunity to Ortiz again. He says he’s the ‘Real King Kong’, but ‘King Kong’ knows what happens when he comes to New York.



“I don’t need anything to motivate me. Luis Ortiz doesn’t need to say anything to motivate me. I have a killer instinct. No matter what people say they’re going to do, I always do what I say. I speak it, I believe it and I receive it.

“My family is even more motivation that I need. This gives me more motivation than I’ll ever need to beat any man who is willing to meet me in the ring.

“I mean what I say, I mean what I feel and I’m ready for whoever. Anthony Joshua will barely even mention my name. Well, I’m here and I’m ready for him.

“I am the best in the world. I’ve been saying it for years. Here is a big test. This is the fight that the fans have been waiting for. I’m going to pass this test with flying colors.

“I don’t have any worries about Ortiz at all. When I look at Ortiz, he doesn’t look powerful. I know he has nice skills like all Cuban fighters. That’s nothing to me. It’s going to be up to him to prove me wrong.

“I don’t want anybody to change their prediction about me versus Joshua after what they see on Saturday night. I’m going to keep proving people wrong just like I’ve always done. I love proving people wrong.

“This is the fight game and everybody knows that you need to have confidence to be in it. I’ve had to fight all of my life because people said I wouldn’t amount to anything. Here I am standing tall, because of that confidence I have in myself and my abilities. I don’t believe any man can beat me.

“When I think about Luis Ortiz, I see threes. It’s a magical number. I see a third round knockout. I’ve done what I’ve said so far, and I haven’t let anybody down. I will knock him out and then I will unify the division. I’m on a mission. There will be one champion, one face and one name. Deontay Wilder.”