Ortiz: I will knock Deontay Wilder out

Unbeaten challenger Luis Ortiz is confident he will dethrone WBC heavyweight champion Dentay Wilder this weekend in Brooklyn. “I’m psyched and I’m ready for Saturday night. I have no worries at all about being the underdog. I will knock Deontay Wilder out.



“I’m anxious. I’m ready to get in the ring. It’s been a long wait but it is almost time to fight and I just can’t wait. I’m here for my world title. I’m here to win the heavyweight championship of the world. Winning the belt is the only thing on my mind.

“It’s going to be big for me to get this win on Saturday for myself and for Cuban boxing. This is what makes me happy and gives me thrills. It will all be worth it on Saturday night.

“I am the champ. Saturday night, I show everyone why.”