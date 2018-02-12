Wilder says he’ll stop Ortiz within 3 rounds

WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder says he will get undefeated challenger Luis Ortiz out of there within three rounds when they meet on Showtime March 3 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. “People ask me the round and I always see threes,” said Wilder. “This year is a magical year. It’s the year of the 33. So, I see threes everywhere. I see three rounds or less, maybe shorter than that. It all depends on how I feel when I see him.”



While he was at it, Wilder also made a prediction on Joshua-Parker. “I’ve always said ‘later rounds’. I see that fight going later rounds if Joseph Parker is smart in what he does. He has nice movement and is able to execute on all of the opportunities that he sees with Joshua. Because Joshua can’t move his head. He’s a muscle, body-building type of guy. You’ve seen my dance? [chuckles] With that, if he’s able to calculate what he needs to do in the ring – because the ring has a lot of secrets – if he’s able to do things he needs to do, I see late rounds. But, like I said before, I think they’re going to have to knock Joshua out because they’re not going to give it to him.”