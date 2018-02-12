Dirrell-Uzcategui rematch added March 3

Top super middleweight contender Andre Dirrell clashes with hard-hitting Jose Uzcategui in a rematch for the IBF Interim 168-pound world title live on SHOWTIME Saturday, March 3 from Brooklyn’s Barclays Center as part of a tripleheader presented by Premier Boxing Champions.

The hotly contested first match between Dirrell and Uzcategui, which was also for the IBF interim world title, ended in controversy after Uzcategui was disqualified for landing a punch after the bell sounded to end the eighth round. Dirrell was dropped and knocked out by the punch. The referee ruled that the punch was intentional and disqualified Uzcategui. A Dirrell cornerman then sucker-punched Uzcategui after the fight.

In the IBF mandated rematch, Dirrell and Uzcategui will look to put themselves in position to fight for the super middleweight title that Caleb Truax recently earned via a majority decision over James DeGale.

Heavyweight champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder will defend his title against Luis “The Real King Kong” Ortiz in the main event of a SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING tripleheader. The telecast begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT and also features undefeated former 154-pound champion Jermall Charlo taking on Hugo Centeno, Jr. for the interim WBC middleweight title in the co-feature.