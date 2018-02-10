Wilder: No fear of bogeyman Ortiz

WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder says he has no fear of facing undefeated challenger Luis Ortiz, who he collides with March 3 live on SHOWTIME. “This is one of the biggest fights of my career and I’m up for the challenge. I’m going to pass with flying colors,” promised Wilder.



“Ortiz has got that reputation of being the bogeyman but I’ve never been scared of the bogeyman. For that reason, I wanted him. A lot of people have been avoiding him, even champions that are champions to this day have avoided Luis Ortiz. But this champion right here took on the opportunity.

“Even when [Ortiz] failed the drug test once, I still blessed him again because I’m very adamant about what I want to do. I want to fight the best. I say I’m the best. I say it very proudly, I say it very confidently. I say it so boldly and I want to show the world that I don’t play around. If I say it, I really mean what I say. I don’t have time to waste.

“If he fails again then somebody’s going to need to go whoop his ass. The public needs to whoop his ass. All of Miami should get up and do that. The first time, a lot of people spent a lot of time and a lot of money for tickets and he did what he did. A lot of people were enraged. I heard it and a lot of people blamed me, which I don’t know why.

“But, with this fight right here and what I did with my last performance, it makes it even better. It intensifies the whole fight. So, if he [fails his drug test again] then shame on him. I feel sorry for his soul and his life. I don’t think he’s going to do that. I think he has a lot of responsibilities in his hands right now. At this point in time, he knows he needs to do the right thing. Three times is not the charm in all instances.”