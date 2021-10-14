Deontay Wilder Statement: Wow, what a hell of a night! I would like to first and foremost thank God for allowing me to give the world another part of me that’s driven with passion and determination. I would like to thank my team and my fans for sticking by my side through this long process.
I would be lying if I said that I wasn’t disappointed in the outcome but after reflecting on my journey, I now see that what God wanted me to experience is far greater than what I expected to happen. We didn’t get the win but a wise man once said the victories are within the lessons. I’ve learned that sometimes you have to lose to win. Although, I wanted the win I enjoyed seeing the fans win even more.
Hopefully, I proved that I am a true Warrior and a true King in this sport. Hopefully, WE proved that no matter how hard you get hit with trials and tribulations you can always pick yourself up to live and fight again for what you believe in.
Last but not least I would like to congratulate @gypsyking101 for his victory and thank you for the great historical memories that will last forever.
Now isn’t that nice!
Just hope he leaves it at that.
This had to take a lot for him to do and I hope Fury understands. It would be good to see these guys move forward on a positive note. I cannot blame Wilder for how he was after the 3rd fight. Anyone whos lost in a real combat sport knows its hard to suck it up just because the match ended. There are way too many emotions and on the losing end there are even more. Congrats to Wilder, it took him a few days but its good to see this said.
This was nicely done, congrats Wilder. Belts are temporary, wisdom and character mean so much more.
Finally! Good for him!
He’s a gracious loser. Real class.
lets hope he does not retire he is the number 2-3 in the world and it would be great if he fought the likes of aj whyte usyk joyce and sanchez who is also very good
I wonder if, were he interested (and I’m sure he is not), could Wilder make cruiserweight. It would be a helluva late career credit if he dropped to cruiser and spent a year or two as the dominant fighter in that division.
And good on him for doing this.