October 14, 2021
WBC update on mandated fights

Don King Promotions and Titov Promotions have agreed to terms for the mandatory title defense of WBC cruiserweight champion Ilunga Makabu and silver champion/mandatory contender Thabiso Mchunu. This all-Africa battle will be staged in a site and date to be announced shortly

WBC bantamweight champion Nonito Donaire will fight interim champion Reymart Gaballo to determine the sole WBC bantamweight champion as an agreement has been reached.

Gary Russell Jr. will make one of his mandatory defenses due against Mark Magsayo.

  • They named Rey Vargas Russell’s mandatory a while ago, I wonder if he declined the fight. That’s a good fight, Russell runs right over Magsayo.

