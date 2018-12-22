Photos: Dave Thompson/Matchroom

In a rematch between heavyweight contenders, WBC #1, WBO #1, WBA #4 Dillian “The Body Snatcher” Whyte (25-1, 18 KOs) scored a spectacular eleventh round knockout over WBA #5, IBF #5, WBC #9, WBO 11 Derek “Delboy” Chisora (29-9, 21 KOs) on Saturday night at the O2 Arena in London, England. Good two-way action with brutal bodywork. Chisora has deducted points in round eight and eleven. Whyte laid out Chisora with a clean left hook. Time 1:56.



Whyte narrowly edged Chisora in a close, all-out war two years ago. At the time of the KO, Chisora was up 95-94 on two cards, Whyte was up 95-94 on the third card.

“That left hook is my money shot. That shot is going to put a lot of people away,” said Whyte, whose only professional loss came to Joshua in 2015. “They can train for it as much as they want. I’ve been in deep waters and I can swim. I was in great shape. I wasn’t tired once, I was just pacing myself and I knew the knockout was going to come. Whoever wants it can get it. I want Joshua next! Let’s do this. Rematch!”

“Let’s forget about what’s happened in the past. We were at British level in our last fight and now we’re at world level,” replied Joshua, who holds the WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight titles. “It was a good fight back then but let’s see where we’re at right now. If anybody deserves a world title shot, I think it’s Dillian. Deontay Wilder is the target, but if it’s not him, it’s Dillian Whyte.”

