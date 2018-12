WBC mandatory heavyweight challenger Dominic Breazeale (20-1, 18 KOs) scored a spectacular ninth round KO against Carlos Negron (20-2, 16 KOs) on Saturday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The end came in round nine when Breazeale connected with a huge right hand. Time was 1:37. After the fight, Breazeale called out WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder, who is at ringside.