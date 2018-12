Undefeated IBF featherweight world champion Josh Warrington (28-0, 6 KOs) won a twelve round unanimous decision over former two-division world champion Carl “The Jackal” Frampton (26-2, 15 KOs) on Saturday night at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England. Warrington was very aggressive and threw nonstop punches. Frampton came back late. Both fighters had their moments. Scores were 116-113, 116-112, 116-112.