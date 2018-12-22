Media statement regarding former world champion Adonis Stevenson from Girlfriend Simone “Sisi” God:

On behalf of Adonis and our family, I wanted to take a minute to thank everyone who has taken the time to reach out, send prayers and post about Adonis’ injury. We are so grateful for the outpour of messages, gifts and support that have come our way.

Superman is a world champion and has demonstrated his strength in facing every obstacle he has ever faced. He is a legend in the eyes of his fans, and a man that demonstrates to his family daily that inner strength and love can change and redeem even the greatest of hardships.

Despite recent reports being leaked to media, I wanted to clarify that Adonis is awake. He is healing from his injury in the private company of his family and his dedicated medical team. Adonis is a world champion in the ring and is exhibiting that same grit, strength and determination in his recovery.

Adonis and our family are so thankful to you all for your love and support and respectfully ask to continue to grant Adonis and our family privacy as he heals from this accident. With the holidays here, Adonis is spending time enjoying music and spending time with Adonia and his family and sends his love and appreciation to you all.

While our Superman Adonis recovers, I’ll be stepping in to deal with all business related to Adonis as the Superwoman he always tells me I am.

We are truly blessed by God and all of you for your support.