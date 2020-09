Weights from Tijuana

Alejandro Santiago 118 vs. Willibaldo Garcia 117

(WBC International bantamweight title) Victor Sandoval 114.5 vs. Kevin Villanueva 114

Cristian Cruz 129 vs. Diego Aleman 128.5

Bryan Luna 113.5 vs. Felipe Ayon 114.5 Venue: Cheers Bar, Tijuana, Mexico

Promoters: Don Chargin Productions, Paco Presents Boxing & Fabrica De Campeones

