September 20, 2020
Boxing News

Lubin hoping to get rematch with Charlo

Sho Lubin Gausha Fight Night 103
Photo: Amanda Westcott/SHOWTIME

When super welterweight contender Erickson “The Hammer” Lubin beat Terrell Gausha in a WBC eliminator on Saturday night, he set up a possible rematch with his nemesis WBC champion Jermell Charlo, who handed Lubin his only career loss, a devastating first round knockout in October 2017. Charlo faces WBA/IBF champ Jeison Rosario in a unification bout next weekend. If Charlo is victorious, WBC mandatory Lubin will get his much-desired rematch.

“I think Jermell Charlo is going to come out on top against Jeison Rosario,” said Lubin. “I’m ready for a rematch if he can take care of business like I did. I changed up a lot since the first fight. I have a master trainer in my corner in Kevin Cunningham, along with my longtime trainer Jason Galarza. I’m just all around a better fighter since the first time we fought.”

As for his win over Gausha, Lubin stated, “I definitely made a statement. I beat one of the top guys in the division, and that’s always a statement. I feel like I beat one of the top 154 pounders and I’m going to keep doing that. I’m going to stay in the gym and keep getting better. I know I hurt him in the last round. I was trying to get him out of there, but still be cautious. He was game. He’s an Olympian with good experience, so I didn’t want to get too wild.”

Results from Clinton, Iowa

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
>