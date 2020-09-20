

When super welterweight contender Erickson “The Hammer” Lubin beat Terrell Gausha in a WBC eliminator on Saturday night, he set up a possible rematch with his nemesis WBC champion Jermell Charlo, who handed Lubin his only career loss, a devastating first round knockout in October 2017. Charlo faces WBA/IBF champ Jeison Rosario in a unification bout next weekend. If Charlo is victorious, WBC mandatory Lubin will get his much-desired rematch.

“I think Jermell Charlo is going to come out on top against Jeison Rosario,” said Lubin. “I’m ready for a rematch if he can take care of business like I did. I changed up a lot since the first fight. I have a master trainer in my corner in Kevin Cunningham, along with my longtime trainer Jason Galarza. I’m just all around a better fighter since the first time we fought.”

As for his win over Gausha, Lubin stated, “I definitely made a statement. I beat one of the top guys in the division, and that’s always a statement. I feel like I beat one of the top 154 pounders and I’m going to keep doing that. I’m going to stay in the gym and keep getting better. I know I hurt him in the last round. I was trying to get him out of there, but still be cautious. He was game. He’s an Olympian with good experience, so I didn’t want to get too wild.”