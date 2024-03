Weights from Tampa Chevelle Hallback 142.6 vs Yamila Reynoso 144.2 lbs.

(NBA female welterweight title) Rashield Williams 146.2 vs. Andres Viera 147

(NBA welterweight title) Mike Misa 175.2 vs. Anthony Blake Lacaze 173.4

Drake Banks 255 vs. Darryl Clark 257.2

Chris Rodriguez 159 vs. Julian Velerio 157.8

Ty McLeod 194.6 vs. Dustin Long 199.4

Steven Ray, Jr. 129.6 vs. Joseph Walker

Alex Rios Vargas 139.8 vs. Marcello Williams 137

Tyeshawan Wilson vs. 153.2 vs. Orlenis Licea 153.8

Felix Santana 135.6 vs. Carlos Aguilera Martinez 134.8

Jerome Deberry 145.8 vs. Ivan Reyes 144.2 Venue: Downtown Hilton in Tampa, Florida.

Promoter: Alessi Promotions Weights from Puerto Rico

