By Boxing Bob Newman

The Ali family legacy will continue to grow at the Turning Stone Resort and Casino tonight as the grandson of The Greatest- Nico Ali Walsh will look to bounce back from his first pro defeat on the undercard of Top Rank’s twin featherweight title bill tonight on ESPN+.

Muhammad Ali’s daughter Laila made her pro debut- the first of three epic fights, at Turning Stone on October 8, 1999, in front of a packed house, her famous dad in attendance. It was a huge buildup for a short night: a 31 second blowout of April Fowler which started off an unforseen run that led to world titles and a spot in the International Boxing Hall of Fame, just down the New York State Thruway in Canastota, New York.

Laila followed her debut with her ninth fight back at Turning Stone on March 1, 2001, against Christine Robinson, which was a co-feature with Jacqui Frazier Lyde, daughter of legendary heavyweight champ and Muhammad Ali rival, “Smokin'” Joe Frazier, going against Genevia Buckhalter. Both famous progeny won as scripted, to set up the epic Ali-Frazier #4 PPV match at Turning Stone on June 8, 2001, IBHOF weekend. Ali would win a hard fought majority decision over 8 rounds in a battle that saw both ladies come in the best shape and fight the best fight of their respective lives up to that point in their careers.

Fast forward nearly 23 years and the third generation of Ali fighters will grace the ring at Turning Stone as grandson of the Greatest Nico Ali Walsh looks to get back to his winning ways against Charles Stanford, 7-5, 4 KOs in a scheduled 6 rounder. Ali Walsh looked fit and ready to go at 156.9 lbs. Ali Walsh also took time to visit the IBHOF in Canastota to see several momentos of his famous grandfather which the Hall has in storage and was amazed, as he had never seen these items before. The rare Muhammad Ali vs Superman comic book was among those items.

Here’s to future generations of Alis gracing the ring at Turning Stone!