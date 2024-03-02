March 2, 2024
Boxing Results

IBF#15 Takami halts Horikawa

By Joe Koizumi
Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Unbeaten IBF#15 junior flyweight prospect Kyosuke Takami (6-0, 5 KOs), 107.75, battered veteran ex-champ Kenichi Horikawa (41-20-1, 14 KOs), 107.75, from the outset and finally decked him with furious combinations to score a fine TKO victory at 2:50 of the sixth round in a scheduled ten on Saturday in Tokyo, Japan. The 43-year-old Horikawa’s swan song was shattered by Takami, 21, who displayed his faster hands and crisp punches to a full extent.

Takami Horikawa00 1

Fast-rising southpaw Subaru Murata (6-0, 6 KOs), 122, proved too aggressive for previously unbeaten Filipino Alex Santisima Jr. (8-1, 2 KOs), 121.5, finishing him with a vicious body shot at 1:45 of the seventh round in a scheduled eight. Subaru made a professional debut in US in 2021 and all victories via knockout route.

Takami Horikawa00 18

Former Japanese feather champ Hinata Maruta (14-2-1, 10 KOs), 134.5, pounded out a unanimous decision (identically 79-73) over IBF Pan Pacific lightweight champ Phumiritdet Chonlathondamrongkun (15-2, 13 KOs), 136.5, from Thailand, over eight.

Takami Horikawa00 23

Promoter: Teiken Promotions.

_

Hallback, 52, wins women's title
Turning Stone to Host Fourth Ali Family Fight

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>