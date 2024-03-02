By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Unbeaten IBF#15 junior flyweight prospect Kyosuke Takami (6-0, 5 KOs), 107.75, battered veteran ex-champ Kenichi Horikawa (41-20-1, 14 KOs), 107.75, from the outset and finally decked him with furious combinations to score a fine TKO victory at 2:50 of the sixth round in a scheduled ten on Saturday in Tokyo, Japan. The 43-year-old Horikawa’s swan song was shattered by Takami, 21, who displayed his faster hands and crisp punches to a full extent.

Fast-rising southpaw Subaru Murata (6-0, 6 KOs), 122, proved too aggressive for previously unbeaten Filipino Alex Santisima Jr. (8-1, 2 KOs), 121.5, finishing him with a vicious body shot at 1:45 of the seventh round in a scheduled eight. Subaru made a professional debut in US in 2021 and all victories via knockout route.

Former Japanese feather champ Hinata Maruta (14-2-1, 10 KOs), 134.5, pounded out a unanimous decision (identically 79-73) over IBF Pan Pacific lightweight champ Phumiritdet Chonlathondamrongkun (15-2, 13 KOs), 136.5, from Thailand, over eight.

Promoter: Teiken Promotions.

_

