Weights from Puerto Rico Amanda “Real Deal” Serrano 125.6 vs. Nina “The Brave” Meinke 125.2

(WBA/IBF/WBO female featherweight titles) Jonathan “Bomba” Gonzalez 108 vs. Rene Santiago 107

(WBO light flyweight title) Jake “The Problem Child” Paul 199.8 vs. Ryan Bourland 197.4

Christopher “Pitufo” Diaz 129.6 vs. Headley Scott 130 Venue: Coliseo Jose Miguel Agrelot, San Juan, Puerto Rico

Promoter: MVP Promotions

TV: DAZN Interview Terry Lane, Zhilei Zhang manager

