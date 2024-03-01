By Jeff Zimmerman

Fightnews.com® caught up with Terry Lane, son of the late, great legendary referee Mills Lane and manager to WBO Interim heavyweight champ Zhilei Zhang from China. Lane is in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia as Zhang prepares to face former WBO heavyweight champ Joseph Parker on Friday, March 8 and live on DAZN. Lane shared stories about his dad as the ref in the infamous “Fan Man” fight at Hoylfield-Bowe II and the Holyfield-Tyson II “Ear Bite” fight. He talked about how he and his brother Tommy got involved with Zhang and their hopes for a showdown with one of the marquee names in the heavyweight division such as Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder and much more in this exclusive interview.