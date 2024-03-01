In a clash between unbeaten super middleweights, Andrei Dascalu (10-0, 3 KOs) demolished Joe Jackson-Brown (7-1, 4 KOs) in the first round. Dascalu dropped Jackson-Brown twice to end it after just 85 seconds.

Heavyweight prospect Matty Harris (6-1, 4 KOs) rebounded from a shock loss in his last fight to defeat Amine Boucetta (8-11, 0 KOs) over four rounds. Scored 40-36. Harris is trained by Peter Fury.

Unbeaten lightweight Sultan Zaurbek (17-0, 12 KOs) beat up Victor Julio (17-11, 9 KOs) for eight rounds to win 80-71. Julio was deducted a point for complaining in round seven.