March 1, 2024
Boxing Results

Results from Telford, England

In a clash between unbeaten super middleweights, Andrei Dascalu (10-0, 3 KOs) demolished Joe Jackson-Brown (7-1, 4 KOs) in the first round. Dascalu dropped Jackson-Brown twice to end it after just 85 seconds.

Heavyweight prospect Matty Harris (6-1, 4 KOs) rebounded from a shock loss in his last fight to defeat Amine Boucetta (8-11, 0 KOs) over four rounds. Scored 40-36. Harris is trained by Peter Fury.

Unbeaten lightweight Sultan Zaurbek (17-0, 12 KOs) beat up Victor Julio (17-11, 9 KOs) for eight rounds to win 80-71. Julio was deducted a point for complaining in round seven.

Interview Terry Lane, Zhilei Zhang manager
Otabek, Ford, Venado, Abe all make weight

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>