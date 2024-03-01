Otabek, Ford, Venado, Abe all make weight Otabek Kholmatov 125.8 vs. Raymond Ford 125.9

(WBA featherweight title) Venado Lopez 125.3 vs. Reiya Abe 125.8

(IBF featherweight title) Brian Norman Jr 148.4 vs. Janelson Bocachica 146.6

Bryce Mills 138.7 vs. Gerffred Ngayot 138.7

Troy Isley 159.3 vs. Marcos Hernandez 160.6

Rohan Polanco 143.2 vs. Tarik Zaina 142.4

Floyd Diaz 118 vs. Edwin Rodriguez 117.8

Nico Ali Walsh 156.9 vs. Charles Stanford 155.1

Brandon Moore 242 vs. Helaman Olguin 281.7 Venue: Turning Stone Resort, Verona, New York

Promoter: Top Rank

TV: ESPN+ Joe Joyce passes on Euro title fight Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

