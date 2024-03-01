Otabek Kholmatov 125.8 vs. Raymond Ford 125.9
(WBA featherweight title)
Venado Lopez 125.3 vs. Reiya Abe 125.8
(IBF featherweight title)
Brian Norman Jr 148.4 vs. Janelson Bocachica 146.6
Bryce Mills 138.7 vs. Gerffred Ngayot 138.7
Troy Isley 159.3 vs. Marcos Hernandez 160.6
Rohan Polanco 143.2 vs. Tarik Zaina 142.4
Floyd Diaz 118 vs. Edwin Rodriguez 117.8
Nico Ali Walsh 156.9 vs. Charles Stanford 155.1
Brandon Moore 242 vs. Helaman Olguin 281.7
Venue: Turning Stone Resort, Verona, New York
Promoter: Top Rank
TV: ESPN+
Cmon venado you can’t lose !!!
we already lost 2 champions and now we just have like 7 or 8 left
We can’t go lower
Vamossssssssssss let’s gooooooo puro mexicaliiiiiiii
I’m interested to watch the main fights and see how Bryan Norman and Troy Isley perform
They should win but last fight of Isley he really look bad