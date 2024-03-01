Santander defeats Edison Miranda Unbeaten heavyweight Brayan Santander moved to 11-0 with 7 KOs after an eight round unanimous decision over fan favorite Edison “Pantera” Miranda (36-12, 31 KOs), the former middleweight contender. The bout took place on Thursday at the Club La Pradera in Carmen de Apicala, Colombia. Santander won by scores of 80-72, 80-72, 79-73 over the 43-year-old Miranda, who last fought in 2021. Otabek, Ford, Venado, Abe all make weight Joe Joyce passes on Euro title fight Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

