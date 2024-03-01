For heavyweight Granit Shala (15-0, 5 KOs), the search for an opponent for the European heavyweight championship will start all over again. After Daniel Dubois, Joe Joyce has also withdrawn on the last day before the fight would have gone to purse bid. The Euro title has been vacant since the beginning of the year after Agit Kabayel vacated it. The EBU will now appoint the next challenger for Shala.

“It’s really annoying that this fight doesn’t happen either. I would also have loved to bring him to Germany and have him as the second main fight on April 6th in Falkensee before Jack [Culcay’s] world championship fight,” says promoter Ingo Volckmann. “We are currently exploring the possibilities with our matchmaker Hagen Döring and are also talking to Granit’s team.”