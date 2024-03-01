By Joe Koizumi

Japanese southpaw Reiya Abe will make an ambitious crack at the IBF featherweight belt against Luis Alberto Lopez tomorrow (Saturday) in Venona, New York. Should he be successful, Abe will be the 100th world champion ever produced out of Japan since the very first Yoshio Shirai in 1952. Shirai wrested the world flyweight championship by dethroning Dado Marino by a fifteen-round unanimous decision at Korakuen Baseball Stadium in Tokyo, Japan—some seventy-two years ago. Good luck, Abe.