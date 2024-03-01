Stephanie Han 134.5 vs. Nikola Izova 136
Jorge Tovar 163 vs. Keithland King 160
Amy Salinas 113 vs. Alexis Mone 115
Bree Howling 117 vs. Noemi Bosques 118
Brittany Sims 119 vs. Beata Dudek 118
Victor Aranda 154.5vs. Tevin Watson 155
Alex McGee 124.5 vs. Jose Gabriel Colotla 126
Eljah Akana 213.5 vs. Calvin Barnett 253
Danielle Perkins 178 vs. Timin Nagy 180.5
Venue: El Paso County Coliseum
Promoter: King’s Promotions
Stream: BXNGTV.com (Marc Abrams on the call)
1st Bell: 9 PM ET / 7 PM MT
It is illegal to hold a card in El Paso without a member of the Han family on the bill.