Stephanie Han 134.5 vs. Nikola Izova 136

Jorge Tovar 163 vs. Keithland King 160

Amy Salinas 113 vs. Alexis Mone 115

Bree Howling 117 vs. Noemi Bosques 118

Brittany Sims 119 vs. Beata Dudek 118

Victor Aranda 154.5vs. Tevin Watson 155

Alex McGee 124.5 vs. Jose Gabriel Colotla 126

Eljah Akana 213.5 vs. Calvin Barnett 253

Danielle Perkins 178 vs. Timin Nagy 180.5

Venue: El Paso County Coliseum

Promoter: King’s Promotions

Stream: BXNGTV.com (Marc Abrams on the call)

1st Bell: 9 PM ET / 7 PM MT