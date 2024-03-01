March 1, 2024
Boxing News

Weights from El Paso, Texas

Unnamed 2024 03 01t073451.384 Radiant

Stephanie Han 134.5 vs. Nikola Izova 136
Jorge Tovar 163 vs. Keithland King 160
Amy Salinas 113 vs. Alexis Mone 115
Bree Howling 117 vs. Noemi Bosques 118
Brittany Sims 119 vs. Beata Dudek 118
Victor Aranda 154.5vs. Tevin Watson 155
Alex McGee 124.5 vs. Jose Gabriel Colotla 126
Eljah Akana 213.5 vs. Calvin Barnett 253
Danielle Perkins 178 vs. Timin Nagy 180.5

Venue: El Paso County Coliseum
Promoter: King’s Promotions
Stream: BXNGTV.com (Marc Abrams on the call)
1st Bell: 9 PM ET / 7 PM MT

Will Reiya Abe be Japan’s 100th world champion?
Japan’s champions join earthquake charity donation

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
    • >