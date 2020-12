Weights from Puerto Rico’s bubble

Danielito Zorrilla 140 vs. Rodolfo Puente 138

Oscar Collazo 108 vs. Kevin Cruz 105

Angel Carranza 128 vs. Luis Rivera 127

Vivian Velazquez 117 vs. Kanisca Feliciano 115

Yadiel Camacho 122 vs. Alberto Medina 118 Venue: Coliseo Pedrin Zorrilla, San Juan, Puerto Rico

Promoter: Miguel Cotto Promotions

TV: DirecTV Weights from London Taniguchi stops Saso, wins vacant Japanese 105lb belt

