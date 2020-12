Weights from London

Anthony Yarde 174.3 vs. Lyndon Arthur 174.2

(Commonwealth light heavyweight title) Dennis McCann 120.25 vs. Pedro Matos 119.6

Chris Bourke 121.25 vs. Michael Ramabeletsa 120.5

Karol Itauma 180.25 vs. Lewis Van Poetsch 178.5

Muhammad Ali 134.25 vs Jamie Quinn 137.25 Venue: Church House, London

Promoter: Queensberry Promotions

