

By Joe Koizumi

Photo by Naoki Fukuda

Former world challenger, JBC#1 Masataka Taniguchi (13-3, 8 KOs), 105, seized the vacant Japanese minimumweight belt as he displayed his great superiority in speed and skills, completely controlled the contest and finally stopped JBC#3 Hizuki Saso (12-7-2, 4 KOs), 104.75, at 0:37 of the tenth and final session on Thursday in Tokyo, Japan. It was a companion ten-rounder with the WBO female 105-pound competition, and we witnessed a lopsided affair with Taniguchi sweeping almost all rounds before the stoppage: 90-80 twice, 89-81 in favor of him.

Taniguchi, formerly a university amateur boxer, failed to win the WBO 105-pound belt from Vic Saludar, losing a unanimous verdict here at the Korakuen Hall in February of the previous year. His acceleration of a last surge caused the referee’s well-timed and well-received intervention since it was such a one-sided contest.

