By Joe Koizumi

Photo by Naoki Fukuda

Japanese veteran southpaw, former WBA/IBF/WBO champ Etsuko Tada (20-3-3, 7 KOs), 105, acquired the vacant WBO 105-pound belt when she scored a breathtaking knockdown over also ex-WBA titlist Ayaka Miyao (19-5-1, 6 KOs), 105, with a smashing straight left to prompt the referee’s immediate stoppage at 0:08 of the ninth round in a scheduled ten on Thursday in Tokyo, Japan. It was a speedy see-saw contest between Tada, 39, and Miyao, 37, prior to a trick happening, but Tada’s well-timed left abruptly terminated the affair. It was registered as a TKO since the ref didn’t complete the ten count.

Promoter: Dangan Aoki Promotions.

Attendance: 548 (due to the JBC’s regulation at the Korakuen Hall).

_

