December 4, 2020
Boxing Results

Tada sinks Miyao, wins vacant WBO female 105lb belt

Tada Halts Miyao

By Joe Koizumi
Photo by Naoki Fukuda

Japanese veteran southpaw, former WBA/IBF/WBO champ Etsuko Tada (20-3-3, 7 KOs), 105, acquired the vacant WBO 105-pound belt when she scored a breathtaking knockdown over also ex-WBA titlist Ayaka Miyao (19-5-1, 6 KOs), 105, with a smashing straight left to prompt the referee’s immediate stoppage at 0:08 of the ninth round in a scheduled ten on Thursday in Tokyo, Japan. It was a speedy see-saw contest between Tada, 39, and Miyao, 37, prior to a trick happening, but Tada’s well-timed left abruptly terminated the affair. It was registered as a TKO since the ref didn’t complete the ten count.

Promoter: Dangan Aoki Promotions.

Attendance: 548 (due to the JBC’s regulation at the Korakuen Hall).

_

Taniguchi stops Saso, wins vacant Japanese 105lb belt
#4 Mori halts Tameda, keeps WBO AP 126lb belt

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
    • >
    %d bloggers like this: