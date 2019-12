Weights from Puerto Rico Patrick Cora 154 vs. Gerónimo Nahuel Sacco 154

Angel Aponte 131 vs. Jonatan Hernando Godoy 131

Luis Lebrón 125 vs. Ricardo Núñez 126

Jeffry Flaz 155 vs. Louis Hernández 156

Alfredo Cruz 117 vs. Felipe Rivas 119

Nick Steven 139 vs. Jadvier a. Vázquez 140

Frevián González 135 vs. Emmanuel Román 133 Venue: Rubén Zayas Montañez Coliseum, Trujillo Alto, Puerto Rico

Promoter: PR Best Boxing/Spartan Boxing

