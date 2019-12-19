December 19, 2019
Boxing News

ShoBox returns for 19th season on Jan 17

Showtime’s prospect-oriented “ShoBox: The New Generation” series that has featured 81 future world champions, will kick off 2020 with a tripleheader on January 17 from WinnaVegas Casino Resort in Sloan, Iowa. It will be the 250th edition of ShoBox since its inception in July 2001.

In the 10-round main event, Vladimir Shishkin (9-0, 6 KOs), the fast-rising super middleweight prospect currently ranked as the WBC #12 contender, will return for his second consecutive test on ShoBox against the unbeaten Ulises Sierra (15-0-2, 9 KOs).

Shohjahon Ergashev (17-0, 15 KOs), ranked #6 by both the WBA and IBF at 140 pounds, will face Adrian Estrella (29-4, 24 KOs) in the 10-round super lightweight co-featured bout. In the opener, Ja’Rico O’Quinn (13-0-1, 8 KOs) faces Oscar Vasquez (15-2-1, 3 KOs) in an eight-round super flyweight contest.

