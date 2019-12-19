December 19, 2019
Boxing News

Showtime to stream undercard fights on Dec 28

Showtime Sports will live stream three undercard bouts on December 28 Davis-Gamboa card at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta’ Georgia. Undefeated rising prospect Malik Hawkins (17-0, 10 KOs) faces off against unbeaten Darwin Price (16-0, 9 KOs) in a 10-round super lightweight fight, while undefeated Angelo Leo (18-0, 8 KOs) squares off against Cesar “Corazon” Juarez (25-7, 19 KOs) in an IBF and WBO super bantamweight title eliminator, and cruiserweight prospect/trainer for YouTube star KSI Viddal Riley (3-0, 2 KOs) meets Muhammad Abdullah (4-1-1, 2 KOs) in a four-round fight.

The digital offering can be seen on the Showtime Sports YouTube channel and Showtime Boxing Facebook page leading into the Showtime Championship Boxing telecast which features Gervonta “Tank” Davis vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa, Jean Pascal vs. Badou Jack, and Jose “Bolivita” Uzcategui vs. Lionell Thompson.

